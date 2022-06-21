SMWB proposes to fix minimum wages at Rs. 25000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh Minimum Wages board (SMWB) proposed to increase and fix the minimum rates of wages @ Rs.25,000/- per month with effect from 1 June, 2022 in respect of adult unskilled and juvenile workers in Industrial / Commercial Establishments in the Province of Sindh .

It was revealed by the statement released here on Tuesday.

This had already been notified in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of Sindh Government dated 9th June, 2022.

It was therefore advised that the objections / suggestions from the concerned quarters , if any , might be sent to the Secretary, Minimum Wages Board, Government of Sindh at 1-floor, Old KDA Building , Sindh Secretariat No.3 , Karachi within 14 days i.e. latest by 24-06-2022.