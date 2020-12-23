UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMWB Proposes To Increase Minimum Wages From Rs17,500 To Rs 19,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

SMWB proposes to increase minimum wages from Rs17,500 to Rs 19,000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minimum Wages board (SMWB) has proposed to increase minimum rates of wages from Rs17,500 per month to Rs19,000 per month with effect from December 2020 in respect of adult unskilled and juvenile workers in Industrial/ Commercial Establishments in the Province.

It has already been notified in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of Sindh government issued on December 17, 2020.

The SMWB Secretary has advised that the objections suggestions, if any, may be sent at '1st Floor, Old KDA Building, Sindh Secretariat no.3, Karachi' within 30 days that is latest by January 16, 2021.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh January May December 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

21 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

32 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

7 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

7 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.