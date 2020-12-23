SMWB proposes to increase minimum wages from Rs17,500 to Rs 19,000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Minimum Wages board (SMWB) has proposed to increase minimum rates of wages from Rs17,500 per month to Rs19,000 per month with effect from December 2020 in respect of adult unskilled and juvenile workers in Industrial/ Commercial Establishments in the Province.

It has already been notified in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of Sindh government issued on December 17, 2020.

The SMWB Secretary has advised that the objections suggestions, if any, may be sent at '1st Floor, Old KDA Building, Sindh Secretariat no.3, Karachi' within 30 days that is latest by January 16, 2021.