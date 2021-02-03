SN C to be taught at primary level: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would be taught at the Primary level for a new academic session in August this year in order to provide quality education to the students.

The government had taken decision of SNC with consultation and consensus of all the stakeholders by following the standard learning objectives (SLO), he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Ministry of Federal Education had authorized the private publishers to publish books for primary classes in accordance with SNC by getting the non-objection certificate (NOC) from Textbook board.

The board would make sure that anti-state, anti-religion or any other controversial content was not included in the syllabus, he added.

The minister said the higher standard curriculum had been set for primary level for provision of marvelous and excellent education to the students. The SNC would be taught from one to five classes, he revealed.

He said the private publishers were bound to take permission or NOC from Textbook Board for publishing the books.