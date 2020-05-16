Snake poisons an 18-year-old boy to death dera ismail khan

Dera Ismail Khan

According to detail, an 18-year-old Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Hemat village near Dera, was sitting on Itikhaf in the masjid of his village near his house when a very poisonous snake entered the masjid late last night and bitten the youth. The snake's venom spread throughout the young man's body, causing his immediate death. Later on he was buried in his native village Hemat wherein relatives, people from different villages attended.