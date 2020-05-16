UrduPoint.com
Snake Poisons An 18-year-old Boy To Death

Dera Ismail Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

An 18-year-old youth Muhammad Bilal was bitten by a poisonous snake during Itikhaf in a masjid late last night and was died on the spot due to the snake's venom spreading all over his body

According to detail, an 18-year-old Muhammad Bilal son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Hemat village near Dera, was sitting on Itikhaf in the masjid of his village near his house when a very poisonous snake entered the masjid late last night and bitten the youth. The snake's venom spread throughout the young man's body, causing his immediate death. Later on he was buried in his native village Hemat wherein relatives, people from different villages attended.

