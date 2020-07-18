UrduPoint.com
Snakebite Claims Six Lives In Sujawal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Snakebite claims six lives in Sujawal

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Six people including two women were died from snakebite in different parts of the district sujawal.

According to details, a farmer Imam Bux Khaskheli who was working at field in village near Sujawal died after snake bite while 3 including two women died from snakebite in jati area of Sujawal.

They were identified as Mehtab,Zareena Malah and Hussain.

On other hand a man identified as Ali Nawaz otho died from snakebite.Meanwhile two persons Asghar and Raheem Dino were also died from snakebite in Shah Bandar area.

It was pertinent to mention here that snakebites cases rise in hot weather and monsoon season.

