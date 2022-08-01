Snap checking continues in Sukkur to maintain law and order situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Sukkur police on Monday has tightened security arrangements here.

On the instructions of SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, the process of snap checking and searching was going on at different places of the city in order to improve the law and order situation during Muharram.

In this connection, 30 vehicles and 60 motorcycles have been taken into police custody due to suspicion, the information was being investigated. More than 400 vehicles were checked while 80 vehicles and motorcycles were impounded for violating the rules.

During Muharram, Sukkur Police continued snap checking to maintain law and order situation, operations were conducted against passenger vehicles including tinted glasses, globes, fancy number plates, unregistered and applied motorcycles.Other vehicles were also searched.