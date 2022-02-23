UrduPoint.com

Snap Checking Enhanced In City Areas To Net Anti-social Elements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Snap checking enhanced in city areas to net anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik enhanced snap-checking in the city with the purpose to intensify the security of all the city areas, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the directions of the CPO, the district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities and put the security on high alert.

Senior Police Officers were conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

During the checking, motorcycles, vehicles and suspected persons were being checked, he said and informed that the police were utilizing all available resources to protect lives and property of the citizens.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Alert Rawalpindi Criminals All

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

1 hour ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

3 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

3 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

4 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

4 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>