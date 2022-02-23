Snap checking enhanced in city areas to net anti-social elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik enhanced snap-checking in the city with the purpose to intensify the security of all the city areas, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the directions of the CPO, the district police had accelerated efforts to nab those persons involved in criminal activities and put the security on high alert.

Senior Police Officers were conducting snap checking themselves along with police teams and ensuring effective policing.

During the checking, motorcycles, vehicles and suspected persons were being checked, he said and informed that the police were utilizing all available resources to protect lives and property of the citizens.

The overall efforts were being monitored by Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz and the purpose is to ensure effective security and protection to the citizens.