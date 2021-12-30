UrduPoint.com

Snap Checking In D.I.Khan To Curb Smuggling Of Wild Species

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:55 PM

Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wild species

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile checking in Dera Ismail Khan district to prevent smuggling of wild species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile checking in Dera Ismail Khan district to prevent smuggling of wild species .

District Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan, Khan Malook told APP on Thursday said the decision was taken in pursuance of directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan directing to ensure protection of wild species.

The facility has been provided to staff of Wildlife Department for patrolling in the district.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Dera Ismail Khan Government

Recent Stories

Police officer dismissed over poor investigation i ..

Police officer dismissed over poor investigation in murder case

4 minutes ago
 SriLankan trade delegation on Pakistan's visit fro ..

SriLankan trade delegation on Pakistan's visit from Jan 23: CG

4 minutes ago
 Masks Become Mandatory Indoors, Outdoors in Greece ..

Masks Become Mandatory Indoors, Outdoors in Greece for Everyone Except Toddlers ..

4 minutes ago
 CEO hopes PIA to fly out wings to Europe in 2022's ..

CEO hopes PIA to fly out wings to Europe in 2022's 1st quarter

4 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum attracting large number ..

Lok Virsa, Heritage Museum attracting large number of visitors

10 minutes ago
 Gandapur directs strict implementation on land-use ..

Gandapur directs strict implementation on land-use, building bylaws in townships ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.