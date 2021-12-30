Snap checking in D.I.Khan to curb smuggling of wild species

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile checking in Dera Ismail Khan district to prevent smuggling of wild species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched mobile checking in Dera Ismail Khan district to prevent smuggling of wild species .

District Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan, Khan Malook told APP on Thursday said the decision was taken in pursuance of directives of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan directing to ensure protection of wild species.

The facility has been provided to staff of Wildlife Department for patrolling in the district.