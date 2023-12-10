Snap checking kick-starts in limits of all police stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Hyderabad police have started snap-checking vehicles on the directions of Sindh Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that all police Subdivisions and police stations had started to conduct the general hold-up checking of the four-wheel and two-wheel vehicles.

He said SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has directed the police to behave with the citizens respectfully during the checking of their vehicles.

He was apprised that the SSP was monitoring the snap-checking across the city.