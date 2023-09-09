Open Menu

Snap Checking To Be Made More Effective At Entry Points: SSP Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Snap checking to be made more effective at entry points: SSP Operation

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi Saturday said that snap checking has been made more active with a new strategy to prevent drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi Saturday said that snap checking has been made more active with a new strategy to prevent drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza.

Talking to media men, the SSP said that checking of all types of vehicles coming to Peshawar from both sides of the motorway, i.e. outside Peshawar and from the cities outside Peshawar, has been made mandatory.

Checking of cargo vehicles including passengers, public transport and all other vehicles continues till late night, he added. He said strict security arrangements have been made on the motorway blockade while monitoring is also being done through CCTV cameras.

The purpose of comprehensive checking with the new strategy is to make Peshawar a peaceful city, but also to ensure the prevention of smuggling of drugs and other illegal items, he said.

Strict legal action will be taken against smugglers of drugs and other illegal goods, as well as strict departmental action against bribery, criminals and officials having links with smugglers, the SSP Operations informed.

Special checking is being done by putting the security on high alert at the entry and exit routes of the city, he said, adding that the citizens, travelers and guests from other cities were requested to cooperate with the police on duty."

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Motorway Drugs Vehicles Alert Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

New Delhi Declaration of G20 focuses on sustainabl ..

New Delhi Declaration of G20 focuses on sustainable economic growth, acceleratin ..

30 minutes ago
 Sexton eyes fitting climax to career as Ireland ho ..

Sexton eyes fitting climax to career as Ireland holds its breath

25 minutes ago
 US based film maker for highlighting Pakistan's im ..

US based film maker for highlighting Pakistan's image through rich culture

25 minutes ago
 Experts for achieving regional energy security thr ..

Experts for achieving regional energy security through building its trade mechan ..

31 minutes ago
 SNGPL disconnects 10 connections over using compre ..

SNGPL disconnects 10 connections over using compressors

31 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Dr Kausar as feder ..

President Dr Arif Alvi appoints Dr Kausar as federal minister

31 minutes ago
5-year-old girl dies of bee sting

5-year-old girl dies of bee sting

31 minutes ago
 Jorge Martin wins San Marino MotoGP sprint race

Jorge Martin wins San Marino MotoGP sprint race

34 minutes ago
 Tahir Ashrafi urges global community, G-20 nations ..

Tahir Ashrafi urges global community, G-20 nations to help resolve Kashmir issue

51 minutes ago
 Health research critical to making progress in med ..

Health research critical to making progress in medical field

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges Official Secrets Act, Army A ..

Imran Khan challenges Official Secrets Act, Army Amendment Act before SC

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurat ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurates women sports complex at UAF ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan