Snap checking to be made more effective at entry points: SSP Operation

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi Saturday said that snap checking has been made more active with a new strategy to prevent drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi Saturday said that snap checking has been made more active with a new strategy to prevent drug and other illegal smuggling at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza.

Talking to media men, the SSP said that checking of all types of vehicles coming to Peshawar from both sides of the motorway, i.e. outside Peshawar and from the cities outside Peshawar, has been made mandatory.

Checking of cargo vehicles including passengers, public transport and all other vehicles continues till late night, he added. He said strict security arrangements have been made on the motorway blockade while monitoring is also being done through CCTV cameras.

The purpose of comprehensive checking with the new strategy is to make Peshawar a peaceful city, but also to ensure the prevention of smuggling of drugs and other illegal items, he said.

Strict legal action will be taken against smugglers of drugs and other illegal goods, as well as strict departmental action against bribery, criminals and officials having links with smugglers, the SSP Operations informed.

Special checking is being done by putting the security on high alert at the entry and exit routes of the city, he said, adding that the citizens, travelers and guests from other cities were requested to cooperate with the police on duty."