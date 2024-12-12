Snatcher Gang Busted; Mobile Phone, Motorbike And Weapon Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested two members of a notorious snatching gang during a successful operation conducted by the Tarnol police station team, recovering snatched mobile phones, a motorbike, and a weapon used in criminal activities
A police spokesperson told APP that the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.
The gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Tarnol. Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapon with ammunition used in crime from their possessions.
The accused were identified as Gul Yaseen and Adnan.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.
