Open Menu

Snatcher Gang Busted; Mobile Phone, Motorbike And Weapon Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested two members of a notorious snatching gang during a successful operation conducted by the Tarnol police station team, recovering snatched mobile phones, a motorbike, and a weapon used in criminal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday arrested two members of a notorious snatching gang during a successful operation conducted by the Tarnol police station team, recovering snatched mobile phones, a motorbike, and a weapon used in criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Tarnol police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher gang.

The gang was involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Tarnol. Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbikes and weapon with ammunition used in crime from their possessions.

The accused were identified as Gul Yaseen and Adnan.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

He further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15”.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th ..

Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now

59 seconds ago
 JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

6 minutes ago
 Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and ..

Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 bi ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion

2 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again as eurozone hit by economic, ..

ECB cuts rates again as eurozone hit by economic, political woes

2 minutes ago
Senate passes resolution unanimously, condemns Isr ..

Senate passes resolution unanimously, condemns Israel bombardment

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur unveils major initiativ ..

6 minutes ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Ha ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributes wheel ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 66-kanal state land vacated

Over 66-kanal state land vacated

6 minutes ago
 Australia to force tech titans to pay for news sha ..

Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms

6 minutes ago
 The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) or ..

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organises Jaffrelot's presentati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan