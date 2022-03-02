Snatcher gang held; cash, mobile phone recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested three accused involved in numerous street crime incidents in Federal capital, a police spokesman said.

A sabzi mandi police team formed on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud khan arrested the gang members Ameer Nawab, Aziz and Abdul Samad.

Police team recovered with eight mobile phones, looted cash and weapons. This gang was involved in numerous snatching incidents in areas of IJP road, Sabzi mandi and adjacent areas.