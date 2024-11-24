Open Menu

Snatcher Held, Rs 0.8mln Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Sarband police on Sunday arrested an alleged snatcher and recovered Rs0.8 million from his possession.

According to details, the arrested accused was a member of a gang which was busted by Sarband police on Nov 18. The accused managed to flee during the arrest of his three other accomplices.

A special police team was formed to probe the snatching from a property dealer and to arrest the last member of the gang.

