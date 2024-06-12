Snatcher Held, Valuables Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Jalilabad police have arrested a notorious mobile snatcher and recovered valuables from his possession here on Wednesday.
Taking action on the rising incidents of mobile, purse snatching in the area, the Jalilabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Weins launched an operation and arrested Muhammad Azam s/o Muhammad Asghar.
The police recovered valuables worth Rs 100,000 including mobile phones and cash from his possession by tracing four cases.
Further investigations were under way and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.
