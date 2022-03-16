UrduPoint.com

Snatchers Gang Held; Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police have arrested seven accused of a snatchers gang and recovered valuables

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers for massive crackdown against criminal elements and to protect the lives and property of the citizens, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

According to the details, a police team of Sabzi Mandi police station under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with other officials apprehended a snatchers gang. The accused were identified as Bilal Ahmad, Ehtasham alias choondi, Shah Sawar, Ayaz alias cheena, Jawad, Esa and Dost.

Police team has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 50,000, 07 mobile phones, 04 motorbikes, 04 pistols with ammunition and daggers.

During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Industrial Area, Shamas Colong and different areas of Rawalpindi.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team and further directed all zonal SPs to intensify the security in their respective areas. "Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard" he added.

