Snatchers gang held; valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Noon police has arrested two accused of a snatchers gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in twin cities, a police spokesman said.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all zonal officers for massive crackdown against criminal elements and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

According to the details, a police team of Noon police station under supervision of SP Industrial Area Saud Khan headed by SHO Noon SI Adeel Shoukat, ASIs Malik Asif, Muhammad Iftikhar along with other officials apprehended a snatchers gang.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Qayyum. Police team has also recovered snatched cash worth Rs. 50,000, 04 mobile phones, 03 motorbikes and weapons used in crime. Two bikes were snatched from Jhangi Syedan and Chishtiabad and one from GT road.

During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous cases of snatching in areas of PS Tarnol, Noon, Golra and different areas of Rawalpindi.