Snatching Geelani's Body, Registering Cases Against Family Another Shameful Example Of India's Descent Into Fascism: PM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned snatching of the body of late veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani and then registering cases against his family as "just another shameful example of India's descent into fascism" under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP government.

"Snatching the body of the 92 year old Syed Ali Geelani, one of the most respected & principled Kashmiri ldrs, & then registering cases against his family is just another shameful example of India's descent into fascism under the Nazi-inspired RSS-BJP govt", Imran Khan said on twitter while referring to a report published in the Times of India.

The prime minister in his tweet also posted the newspaper's report, according to which the Jammu and Kashmi Police on Saturday lodged an FIR against the family members of deceased Syed Ali Shah Geelani and others for raising anti-India slogans and putting Pakistani flag on his body.

The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying: "The FIR was registered at Budgam police station against the family members of Geelani along with other elements for raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistani flag on the separatist's body at his home after his death on Wednesday."

