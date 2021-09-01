UrduPoint.com

SNC Implementation: SED To Launch Schools' Inspection

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for School Education Department (SED), Dr Murad Raas has announced to launch scrutiny of implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) in educational institutions across the Punjab from Thursday.

Addressing a news conference here at Wahdat Road Office on Wednesday the minister reiterated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's firm resolve to ensure uniform education system for all.

Dr Murad Raas said that SNC was introduced following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide education to every child under a uniform curriculum at national level. He said no any institution would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government and all schools will adopt this system and teach the books approved by the Punjab Curriculum & Textbooks board (PCTB).

To a question, he said that the SNC was formulated with consultation of all the stakeholders of the education sector with an aim to make it more effective and according to modern needs.

To another question, he said that schools under public and private sector were given four weeks to completely adopt SNC, and all books were made available to everyone.

The minister also asked the administration of schools to ensure complete vaccination of their teachers and staff failing which government will seal the school. He said that staff of the department will launch inspection of schools for the vaccination from the next Monday.

The minister also elaborated the department's digitization policy and vowed to pursue it further with an aim to benefit the staff and the students.

