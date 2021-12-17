SNC termed revolutionary step of PTI govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) is a revolutionary step of incumbent government as it was crying need of the hour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) is a revolutionary step of incumbent government as it was crying need of the hour.

Speaking at a seminar on SNC under auspices of education department and Career Development centre, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi said that in absence of SNC, there was an evident demarcation among the educational institutions which has come to an end now.

Dean Social Sciences Dr Imran Sharif, HoD Education Dept Dr Khalid Khursheed and others gave some recommendations about SNC.

The speakers stated that government should implement the syllabus in varsities in accordance with HEC recommendations.

Dr Samina Malik, Dr Irum Gillani, Dr Asia, Dr Dilshad, Dr Bashir and others also spoke on the occasion.