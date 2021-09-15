SNC to bring quality in overall education system: Mariam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :National Curriculum Council Director Mariam Chugtai Tuesday said the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would bring quality education in all educational institutions across the country.

Addressing a Webinar on NSC, she said the standard of education should be equal in the educational institutions of Madrassa, public or private school system.

"There is difference between the curriculum and education system. A good education system is based on quality curriculum" she underlined.

Currently, Pakistan had three education systems including Madrassa, private and public school system, she elaborated.

Chugtai said the SNC needed a lot of more hard work for its success as the whole educational system had many flaws including lack of teachers training, missing facilities at schools and current examinations system etcetera.

She pointed out that the quality of curriculum was a first step through which the education system could be improved. To teach curriculum, we needed to focus on teachers training who would train the student, she added.

At the end, she answered the questions of live callers regarding the benefits, implementation of curriculum.

To a question, she said there was always a room of improvement, adding, the curriculum would be further improved with the public suggestions.