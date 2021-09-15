UrduPoint.com

SNC To Bring Quality In Overall Education System: Mariam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

SNC to bring quality in overall education system: Mariam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :National Curriculum Council Director Mariam Chugtai Tuesday said the Single National Curriculum (SNC) would bring quality education in all educational institutions across the country.

Addressing a Webinar on NSC, she said the standard of education should be equal in the educational institutions of Madrassa, public or private school system.

"There is difference between the curriculum and education system. A good education system is based on quality curriculum" she underlined.

Currently, Pakistan had three education systems including Madrassa, private and public school system, she elaborated.

Chugtai said the SNC needed a lot of more hard work for its success as the whole educational system had many flaws including lack of teachers training, missing facilities at schools and current examinations system etcetera.

She pointed out that the quality of curriculum was a first step through which the education system could be improved. To teach curriculum, we needed to focus on teachers training who would train the student, she added.

At the end, she answered the questions of live callers regarding the benefits, implementation of curriculum.

To a question, she said there was always a room of improvement, adding, the curriculum would be further improved with the public suggestions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

13 minutes ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

2 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

3 hours ago
 Booking.com Challenges $17.5Mln Fine Slapped by Ru ..

Booking.com Challenges $17.5Mln Fine Slapped by Russian Antitrust Watchdog

3 minutes ago
 Pashto, Urdu prolific writer Zaitoon Bano passes a ..

Pashto, Urdu prolific writer Zaitoon Bano passes away

3 minutes ago
 20 more die of Corona in KP, 389 new cases reporte ..

20 more die of Corona in KP, 389 new cases reported

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.