SNFC protest enters sixth day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:08 PM

The protest of Sindh Nurses COVID Forum (SNCF) Monday entered sixth day against non-extension of their contracts by Sindh Government outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The protest of Sindh Nurses COVID Forum (SNCF) Monday entered sixth day against non-extension of their contracts by Sindh Government outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The large number of male and female nurses participated the protest who came from different districts of Sindh province.

Vice President SNCF, Shafqat Hussain wassan said while talking to APP that as many as 2382 female and male nurses had qualified the examination of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

After sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, on March 22, 2020, 1266 of total candidates joined the different government hospitals in the province and started to service the COVID patients, he added.

Initially, We were hired for three months and later our contract was extended for another three months, Vice President SNCF uttered, saying after six months, our contracts were not extended.

"Sindh government is neither extending our contracts, nor regularizing our services", Vice President SNCF Suhail Baloch stated.

They demanded from Sindh government to either extend their contracts or regularize their services.

