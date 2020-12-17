SNG organizes training session on social protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sub-National Governance(SNG) Programme organized a training session for the senior management and field officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Social Welfare on Social Protection, said an official handout issued here Thursday.

Adviser to SNG on Social Protection, Shahid Farooq gave a detailed presentation to participants on social protection and development of a comprehensive social protection policy and other social protection reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants deliberated over the critical areas of social protection that were not covered under the current set up of Social Welfare Department and future policy interventions to focus on the lives of vulnerable segments of society.

The Adviser also sensitised the participants on the need for substantive social protection system in the context of government's efforts to achieve the relevant targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the province.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Social Welfare Department appreciated the offer of SNG for policy support on developing social protection system in the province.

He also urged the participants of the session to take advantage of SNG expertise in the area of social protection.