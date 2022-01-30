SNGPL action against illegal gas compressors continue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :General Manager Rawalpindi Region, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Mukhtar Shah said special teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.

Talking to APP, The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during a crackdown has caught more than 300 gas sucking compressors and machines and disconnected hundreds of gas supply connections from different areas of the city and cantonment board localities, he added. He said that there is no shortage of gas and pipelines of gas supply are being laid to increase its pressure, however, Mukhtar added that there is dire need to take action against illegal practices of using gas compressors He said that efforts are being made to address the gap between demand and supply and admitted that increased demand has crippled peoples' lives. He appealed the public to use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents. He observed due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses. He also added that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow and terming it dangerous and advised not to use illegal practices. He urged consumers not to use gas heaters and geysers so that regular supply of gas could be ensured for the domestic users.

He stressed the need that local administration should take up the issue and must take action against the sale of illegal compressors in open market. Meanwhile, acute shortage of gas made the lives of the people miserable. Most localities consumers in Rawalpindi facing low gas pressure and for these reason housewives are unable to cook food. According to details, people residing at Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure. People belonging to different walks of life said that they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates in the absence of gas in their homes. The prices of wood, coal and kerosene oil are also high. "We have no option but to protest on roads against the non-availability of gas," they said. Amara Khan, a housewife, said that public is facing problems because of inefficiency of the authorities concerned "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties as we cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants", she said.