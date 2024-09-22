SNGPL Admin Announces Temporary Gas Suspension In Abbottabad For Maintenance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) administration Sunday has announced temporary gas outages in various areas of Abbottabad city due to scheduled pipeline maintenance work. This was disclosed by the SNGPL Hazara region spokes person Sajjad Khan Swati in a press statement.
He said that the gas supply will be suspended in multiple areas from September 23 to October 8, following the directives of the Regional Manager, SNGPL Abbottabad Hazara. The Spokesperson advised residents to take note of the gas suspension timings and make necessary arrangements. The administration has apologized for any inconvenience caused.
According to the SNGPL schedule affected areas and timings: On September 23 gas would be suspended for Murree Road, Nawan Shehr Jogan, Nawan Shehr Township, Khola Chunakari from (3 PM to 7 PM).
On September 24, Mirpur II from (3 PM to 7 PM), September 25: Village Chhona, Murree Road from (3 PM to 7 PM), September 26: Shimla Hill, Dobbathar Village from (3 PM to 7 PM), September 27: Aram Bagh, Link Road near Saya Zar CNG from (3 PM to 7 PM).
Similarly on September 30: Malikpur Area from(3 PM to 7 PM), October 1: Kehal Area near DHQ Hospital, College Road, Kareem Pura from (3 PM to 7 PM), October 2: Army Khaki Jan Area near CSD Chowk (3 PM to 7 PM), October 3: PMA Area inside Sarwar Gate, Kakul from (3 PM to 7 PM)
October 4: Jhangi Syedan, Mandian Area from (3 PM to 7 PM), October 7: Havelian, Ayub Bridge near Chinar CNG from (3 PM to 7 PM), October 8: Supply Area, Mansehra Road from (3 PM to 7 PM).
