SNGPL Advises Sensible Use Of Gas To Avoid Tragedies
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A spokesperson for Islamabad-Region SNGPL on Wednesday advised gas consumers to utilize the commodity in the winter season with due care to avoid tragedies triggered by gas leakages.
“By following precautionary measures while using natural gas during the winter season can help to avoid potential disasters,” SNGPL spokesperson Shahid Akram said while talking to APP.
He highlighted that individuals and households using gas should be well-informed about safety measures at home and in workplaces.
To ensure safe gas usage, Shahid Akram provided guidelines, including raising awareness about safety guidelines for gas appliances and fittings among family members and colleagues.
He recommended using standardized gas appliances and fittings from reputable brands, as they not only reduce gas consumption but also ensure safety.
Additionally, he advised conducting thorough examinations of gas appliances and fittings to detect potential issues early on.
Regular servicing of appliances like stoves, heaters, and geysers is crucial to prevent leaks and ensure safe usage.
Proper ventilation in rooms with gas appliances was stressed, and in case of a gas leak, opening windows and doors was recommended to allow the gas to dissipate safely.
If a gas leak is detected, Shahid Akram urged individuals to seek immediate assistance from a certified plumber and use water to identify the source of the leak, without attempting to repair it independently.
He cautioned against operating electrical fans or switches in the event of a gas leak, as sparks could lead to ignition. Instead, individuals should open doors and windows to allow the gas to disperse safely.
He asked to avoid the use of rubber pipes with gas heaters and to keep rooms well-lit to easily detect any gas accumulation. “Dark rooms with continuous gas usage from heaters can negatively impact human health, potentially leading to respiratory issues,” he added.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA demolishes illegal constructions37 seconds ago
-
Maulana's political legacy; family steeped in religious, political service40 seconds ago
-
Thief held, stolen cattle recovered47 seconds ago
-
Modi regime seizes properties of two more civilians in IIOJK10 minutes ago
-
Ali advises students to make career decisions based on future environmental, sectoral needs11 minutes ago
-
Inaugural snowfall of the year lays white shawl on Tirah valley11 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for overcharging at Mayo Hospital Parking site11 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inspects fertilizer godowns11 minutes ago
-
Independent candidates withdraw in favor of MQM Pakistan candidates11 minutes ago
-
Snow-clad valley in Northern areas, majestic Margalla hills of Islamabad attracts tourists after rai ..21 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia outbreak in Punjab kills 13 kids21 minutes ago
-
Musician Abdullah death anniversary observed21 minutes ago