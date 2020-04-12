SNGPL allocates Rs38 mln to fight COVID-19

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allocated an amount of Rs 38 million to support the government efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that took thousands of lives across the world in just few months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allocated an amount of Rs 38 million to support the government efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that took thousands of lives across the world in just few months.

The SNGPL Board has directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, and committed Rs 19 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of medical supplies to fight the virus, said a press release of Petroleum Division.

The Petroleum Division was extending its consistent support to the government in fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and "the latest addition is made by the SNGPL through allocation of Rs 38 million for relief activities across the country." The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has already deposited an amount of Rs 53 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Besides, the OGDCL has converted its hostel building, located in I-9 sector of Islamabad, into a quarantine/isolation unit where facilities like medicines, personal protection equipment kits for medical staff, food and a fully equipped ambulance has been provided.

Similarly, the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released an amount of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh, under the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the national efforts, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also extended support of Rs 50 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund with an aim to extend financial assistance to the people affected due to economic slowdown caused by the virus.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL have undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, was helping the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

The same mobile App will be made available by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) soon.

Moreover, gas bills of next crucial months could be paid through three easy installments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to above, the prices of Petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs 15 per liter to provide relief to the common man, which was part of the economic relief package announced by the prime minister.

"The Petroleum Division is working round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas and oil across the country," it said.

SNGPL allocates Rs38 mln to fight COVID-19 The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allocated an amount of Rs 38 million to support the government efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that took thousands of lives across the world in just few months.

The SNGPL Board has directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, and committed Rs 19 million to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of medical supplies to fight the virus, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The Petroleum Division was extending its consistent support to the government in fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and "the latest addition is made by the SNGPL through allocation of Rs 38 million for relief activities across the country." The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has already deposited an amount of Rs 53 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19.

Besides, the OGDCL has converted its hostel building, located in I-9 sector of Islamabad, into a quarantine/isolation unit where facilities like medicines, personal protection equipment kits for medical staff, food and a fully equipped ambulance has been provided.

Similarly, the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released an amount of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh, under the spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining the national efforts, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also extended support of Rs 50 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund with an aim to extend financial assistance to the people affected due to economic slowdown caused by the virus.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL have undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, was helping the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

The same mobile App will be made available by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) soon.

Moreover, gas bills of next crucial months could be paid through three easy installments amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to above, the prices of Petroleum products have already been reduced by Rs 15 per liter to provide relief to the common man, which was part of the economic relief package announced by the prime minister.

"The Petroleum Division is working round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas and oil across the country," it said.