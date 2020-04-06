UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Allows Its Domestic Consumers To Pay Bills In Installments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:51 PM

SNGPL allows its domestic consumers to pay bills in Installments

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allowed its domestic consumers to pay bills in installments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ):In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has allowed its domestic consumers to pay bills in installments.

SNGPL spokesperson said here on Monday the Company had started issuing domestic bills for the month of March on the basis of installments.

Those domestic consumers who have received bill for the month of March without installments could pay their bill in three installments at any bank branch, he said and added that all banks had been informed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that the said facility was only provided to the domestic consumershaving bill of up to Rs 2,000 excluding General Sales Tax.

