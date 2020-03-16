SNGPL annouces to continue services for customers despite risk of coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday announced that the Company would continue to provide services to its customers despite the coronavirus pandemic threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday announced that the Company would continue to provide services to its customers despite the coronavirus pandemic threat.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, all SNGPL customer service centers would remain opened 24 hours on regular basis for the convenience of public.

Gas Consumers Complaints would be dealt on one-window basis.

"All SNGPL offices would continue to perform their duties as usual",he added.

