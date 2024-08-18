SNGPL Apprehends 11 More Gas Pilferers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force successfully apprehended eleven more gas pilferers red-handedly.
According to details, six consumers were found tampering with meters to steal gas, resulting in losses for the department in terms of UFG (Unaccounted for Gas). Their meters were disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.
In Jalalpur Pirwala, three meters were disconnected due to domestic meters being used for commercial purposes, specifically in schools, causing significant financial losses to the department. Fines have been recommended in these cases.
Additionally, in Multan, a domestic meter used for commercial purposes was also disconnected.
The user put resistance by gathering people, but later handed over the meter before the police arrived.
One user's meter was disconnected because it was installed far from the service, leading to gas leakage and losses for the department. Furthermore, three users had their meters relocated closer to the service due to similar issues.
Five users were also found in violation of OGRA regulations for supplying gas to multiple homes from a single connection and their extensions were removed.
The Task Force Incharge stated that the department was committed to ensuring the safe and reliable supply of gas within its network and remains vigilant against any activity that threatens national interests.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities6 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight11 minutes ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week56 minutes ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister1 hour ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals1 hour ago
-
Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level1 hour ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered4 hours ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district13 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community13 hours ago