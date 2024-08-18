Open Menu

SNGPL Apprehends 11 More Gas Pilferers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force successfully apprehended eleven more gas pilferers red-handedly.

According to details, six consumers were found tampering with meters to steal gas, resulting in losses for the department in terms of UFG (Unaccounted for Gas). Their meters were disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.

In Jalalpur Pirwala, three meters were disconnected due to domestic meters being used for commercial purposes, specifically in schools, causing significant financial losses to the department. Fines have been recommended in these cases.

Additionally, in Multan, a domestic meter used for commercial purposes was also disconnected.

The user put resistance by gathering people, but later handed over the meter before the police arrived.

One user's meter was disconnected because it was installed far from the service, leading to gas leakage and losses for the department. Furthermore, three users had their meters relocated closer to the service due to similar issues.

Five users were also found in violation of OGRA regulations for supplying gas to multiple homes from a single connection and their extensions were removed.

The Task Force Incharge stated that the department was committed to ensuring the safe and reliable supply of gas within its network and remains vigilant against any activity that threatens national interests.

