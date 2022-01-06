UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Approach DCs For For Complete Disconnection Of Gas Supply To CNG Stations Till Jan 20

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 05:07 PM

SNGPL approach DCs for for complete disconnection of gas supply to CNG stations till Jan 20

General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Taj Ali Khan has sought assistance and support from Deputy Commissioners of different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation of government decision of complete closing of gas supply to CNG stations by giving priority to domestic consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Taj Ali Khan has sought assistance and support from Deputy Commissioners of different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation of government decision of complete closing of gas supply to CNG stations by giving priority to domestic consumers.

In a letter issued here from his office on Thursday, General Manager SNGPL has approached Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu and Karak districts to extend support by imposing section 144 to ban operations of CNG stations till January 20.2021 in the best interest of general public.

"SNGPL is facing acute shortage of gas due to huge gap between demand and supply and in order to meet the load requirement by domestic consumers, supply of gas to the CNG sector has been planned to be curtailed completely in line with the cabinet decision," reads the letter.

The government had decided for prioritizing domestic consumers of the province inline with Article 158 of the constitution as well, it added.

The domestic need can be met through proper curtailment of gas to CNG sector, GM SNGPL continued.

Taj Ali also requested DCs to provide assistance in carrying out physical curtailment of gas to CNG stations.

Without closure of the CNG sector, gas supply system may collapse and we will not be able to meet the domestic demand in the province which can create extreme public unrest and may lead to protests, warns GM SNGPL.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu CNG Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Kohat Lead Charsadda Nowshera Karak January May Gas From Government Cabinet Best General Motors Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

264 conferred degrees at 12th NUST Business School ..

264 conferred degrees at 12th NUST Business School convocation

11 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Former E ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Former Executive Director’s ACP Auto ..

15 minutes ago
 European Union Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan, Ta ..

European Union Condemns Violence in Kazakhstan, Takes Note of CSTO Help - Commis ..

2 minutes ago
 Melbourne 'maggot-fame hotel' at centre of Djokovi ..

Melbourne 'maggot-fame hotel' at centre of Djokovic vaccine saga

2 minutes ago
 PML-N registered as private company in US, UK: Far ..

PML-N registered as private company in US, UK: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Eight killed, 514 injured in 485 accidents

Eight killed, 514 injured in 485 accidents

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.