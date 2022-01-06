SNGPL approach DCs for for complete disconnection of gas supply to CNG stations till Jan 20

General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Taj Ali Khan has sought assistance and support from Deputy Commissioners of different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation of government decision of complete closing of gas supply to CNG stations by giving priority to domestic consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :General Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Taj Ali Khan has sought assistance and support from Deputy Commissioners of different districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation of government decision of complete closing of gas supply to CNG stations by giving priority to domestic consumers.

In a letter issued here from his office on Thursday, General Manager SNGPL has approached Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu and Karak districts to extend support by imposing section 144 to ban operations of CNG stations till January 20.2021 in the best interest of general public.

"SNGPL is facing acute shortage of gas due to huge gap between demand and supply and in order to meet the load requirement by domestic consumers, supply of gas to the CNG sector has been planned to be curtailed completely in line with the cabinet decision," reads the letter.

The government had decided for prioritizing domestic consumers of the province inline with Article 158 of the constitution as well, it added.

The domestic need can be met through proper curtailment of gas to CNG sector, GM SNGPL continued.

Taj Ali also requested DCs to provide assistance in carrying out physical curtailment of gas to CNG stations.

Without closure of the CNG sector, gas supply system may collapse and we will not be able to meet the domestic demand in the province which can create extreme public unrest and may lead to protests, warns GM SNGPL.