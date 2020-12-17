SNGPL asks people to avoid use of gas heaters, geysers during peak hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has appealed to the general public to avoid the use of gas heaters, geysers and generators during peak hours in the winter.

A SNGPL spokesman said on Thursday that due to decrease in temperature, the use of gas had also increased manifold.

Although there are difficulties, yet the SNGPL has increased the quota to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers. However, citizens should cooperate with the SNGPL and ensure minimum use of gas heaters, gas geysers and gas generators in peak hours.

He said that consumption of gas by domestic consumers doubles in the peak hours from 7am to 9am, from 1pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 9pm. Therefore, the domestic consumers are requested to abstain from the use of excessive