SNGPL Assures Uninterrupted Gas Supply On Sehr,Iftar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has assured uninterrupted gas
supply for Sehr and Iftar for dometis consumers during Ramazan.
According to the media affair department of the company, usage of gas significantly
increases during Sehr and Iftar, and for uninterrupted supply during these crucial times, the company
increases gas pressure.
On the other hand, gas supply to power sector, industrial units and other commercial consumers will
continue while control rooms have been established in all regions and head offices to monitor gas pressure, ensuring prompt response to any fluctuations.
Emergency response teams remain active 24/7 to serve the public, ensuring assistance via helpline 1199 for gas supply and pressure-related complaints, the company concluded.
