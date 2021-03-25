SNGPL Bahawalpur Region decreases gas lost by more than 5 percent

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Bahawalpur Region has mitigated the losses from 12.63 per cent to 7.34 per cent. According to Regional Manager SNGPL Bahawalpur Malik Basheer Ahmad, 372 MMFC gas was saved during one last year which evaded the loss of millions of rupees.

He told that the saving was possible through the installation of new pipelines, leakages control and effective monitoring. He told that 70 kilometres lengthy gas pipelines network was replaced with a new one. He said that installation and replacement of gas meters were underway in Bahawalpur Region.