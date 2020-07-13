SNGPL BoDs elected new chairperson

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) elected Roohi Raees Khan as Chairperson in a meeting held at the company head office on Monday.

Earlier, on July 3rd, eleven directors were elected in the board of directors elections.

The incumbent directors now elected Roohi Raees Khan as chairperson for a three years' term, said a press release.

She was last elected as Chairperson SNGPL Board of Directors in November 2019following the death of Syed Dilawar Abbas.