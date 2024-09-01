Open Menu

SNGPL Caught 138 Gas Pilferers In August

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SNGPL caught 138 gas pilferers in August

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) Control Task Force apprehended 138 gas pilferers and imposed over Rs 1.3 million fine during August.

Three consumers were found using bogus meters, while 17 were caught red-handed using gas for commercial purposes. Additionally, 73 people were caught for tampering with their meters. One consumer was caught using a compressor, and another was found stealing gas directly from the gas line.

Four users had their meters disconnected due to illegal transfers, and 11 meters were confiscated for non-billing.

Likewise, three consumers had their meters disconnected due to the use of PVC [polyvinyl chloride] risers, one consumer's meter was disconnected for reversing the reading, and four who had installed meters in reverse were also disconnected.

Also, four consumers, who resisted recovery efforts, had their meters disconnected on request of the recovery section. A total volume of 268 hecto-cubic meters was booked and a fine over Rs 1.3 million was imposed.

Approximately 150 consumers had their gas extensions removed. Moreover, a private network that was causing the department significant financial loss due to leakage was also disconnected.

Related Topics

Fine Reading August Gas From Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

16 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

19 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

20 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

20 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

23 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

23 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

23 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan