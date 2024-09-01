SNGPL Caught 138 Gas Pilferers In August
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) Control Task Force apprehended 138 gas pilferers and imposed over Rs 1.3 million fine during August.
Three consumers were found using bogus meters, while 17 were caught red-handed using gas for commercial purposes. Additionally, 73 people were caught for tampering with their meters. One consumer was caught using a compressor, and another was found stealing gas directly from the gas line.
Four users had their meters disconnected due to illegal transfers, and 11 meters were confiscated for non-billing.
Likewise, three consumers had their meters disconnected due to the use of PVC [polyvinyl chloride] risers, one consumer's meter was disconnected for reversing the reading, and four who had installed meters in reverse were also disconnected.
Also, four consumers, who resisted recovery efforts, had their meters disconnected on request of the recovery section. A total volume of 268 hecto-cubic meters was booked and a fine over Rs 1.3 million was imposed.
Approximately 150 consumers had their gas extensions removed. Moreover, a private network that was causing the department significant financial loss due to leakage was also disconnected.
