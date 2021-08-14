SNGPL celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Saturday organized a flag hoisting ceremony at its head office to celebrate the Independence Day.

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani was chief guest of the ceremony while officers and employees were also present.

Addressing the participants, the MD urged the employees to work hard for betterment and development of the company.

He paid tribute to Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and other national heroes for independence of Pakistan.

The MD said the company had earned profit of Rs 5,998 million in the last financial yearand hoped that it would show better results in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, MD SNGPL Ali J Hamdani planted a sapling as well.