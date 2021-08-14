UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Celebrates Independence Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

SNGPL celebrates Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Saturday organized a flag hoisting ceremony at its head office to celebrate the Independence Day.

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani was chief guest of the ceremony while officers and employees were also present.

Addressing the participants, the MD urged the employees to work hard for betterment and development of the company.

He paid tribute to Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and other national heroes for independence of Pakistan.

The MD said the company had earned profit of Rs 5,998 million in the last financial yearand hoped that it would show better results in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, MD SNGPL Ali J Hamdani planted a sapling as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Company Independence Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on bo ..

Independence Day; sale of multi-colour cakes on boom

45 seconds ago
 KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

KP CM hoists national flag at CM House

2 minutes ago
 Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Che ..

Govt put country on way to prosperity: Jamshed Cheema

2 minutes ago
 Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

Rangers organizes event on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

KPEZDMC celebrates Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lo ..

Green Pakistan plantation drive in District Dir Lower held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.