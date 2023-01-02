UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Closes All CNG Stations In Hazara Division

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023

SNGPL closes all CNG stations in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGP) Hazara region has decided to close all compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations from 1st January to 31st January 2023 due to the low pressure of natural gas in the region.

According to SNGL sources, the decision was taken to facilitate domestic consumers as they would have to face gas shortages if the CNG stations are allowed to operate amid the low pressure of gas in the region.

SNGPL Hazara region, while explaining the situation, notified that if the pressure of natural gas drops further, supply to the industries will also be terminated as "domestic consumer is our top priority," the sources said.

On the other hand, most of the public transport in the Hazara division, including Suzuki vans, Toyota Hiace, and others using CNG left routes on Monday owing to the non-availability of gas. This situation made people wander in search of public transport on the first working day of the new year.

Commuters have appealed to the authorities concerned to resolve the issue on a priority basis as transports running on petrol were charging more than double fares, which people could not afford.

