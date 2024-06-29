Open Menu

SNGPL Commissions 24-inch Diameter Pipeline To Improve Gas Pressures In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SNGPL commissions 24-inch diameter pipeline to improve gas pressures in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has commissioned a new 24-inch diameter gas pipeline along Srinagar Highway in Islamabad to improve gas pressures in the Federal capital.

Shahid Akram, spokesman of SNGPL, shared the project details on Saturday with APP, said that the length of the newly commissioned pipeline is 11 kilometers, and it was completed in a short span of six months.

The project is one of the largest capacity-building initiatives executed by the gas distribution company in Islamabad.

Shahid Akram hoped that this pipeline would resolve low gas pressure issues faced by the residents of Islamabad, especially during the winter season.

The pipeline will serve as a substantial gas source throughout the year, benefiting more than 200,000 consumers in the capital city.

