SNGPL Commits To 24/7 Emergency Services For Uninterrupted Gas Supply

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is committed to providing 24/7 emergency services to its valued consumers, ensuring swift rectification of individual complaints and uninterrupted gas supply throughout the year.

"Round-the-clock complaint rectification services are being provided to our valued consumers to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply," said an official spokesperson of SNGPL’s regional office in Rawalpindi.

The spokesperson highlighted that under the guidance of General Manager Umar Hayat, teams comprising senior officials from the Distribution and Metering sections have been actively visiting tail-end areas of the gas network.

He said that technical teams conducted inspections of gas pressures by opening service valves of multiple consumers and confirmed that even tail-end consumers are receiving a steady and sufficient supply of gas, particularly during meal hours.

In response to a query, the spokesperson dismissed reports suggesting collective complaints of no gas or low pressure in some localities of Rawalpindi as baseless.

He reiterated that due to the proactive efforts of SNGPL, consumers in Rawalpindi are enjoying an adequate gas supply, especially during peak usage times.

