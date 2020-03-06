SNGPL conducts operation against gas theft

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Lahore region on Friday conducted successful raids against gas theft in different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman, the team carried out raid at Bazar No. 2, Ghaziabad and unearthed direct bypass on main line and disconnected gas meter.

A commercial meter was also disconnected which was installed at same defaulter's premises where bypass was removed.

The teams during raid at Harbanspura, removed direct use of gas from service line.

Third raid was conducted at Raiwind road and disconnected domestic meter through which gas was being used for commercial purpose.

A raid was carried out at Dubai town and domestic meter was disconnected over commercial use.

In another action, the team conducted operation at Hafiz colony and removedillegally laid polyethylene pipeline.