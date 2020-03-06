UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Conducts Operation Against Gas Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

SNGPL conducts operation against gas theft

Teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Lahore region on Friday conducted successful raids against gas theft in different areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Teams of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) Lahore region on Friday conducted successful raids against gas theft in different areas of the city.

According to a spokesman, the team carried out raid at Bazar No. 2, Ghaziabad and unearthed direct bypass on main line and disconnected gas meter.

A commercial meter was also disconnected which was installed at same defaulter's premises where bypass was removed.

The teams during raid at Harbanspura, removed direct use of gas from service line.

Third raid was conducted at Raiwind road and disconnected domestic meter through which gas was being used for commercial purpose.

A raid was carried out at Dubai town and domestic meter was disconnected over commercial use.

In another action, the team conducted operation at Hafiz colony and removedillegally laid polyethylene pipeline.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Dubai Road Ghaziabad Same Gas From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Auqaf Minister condoles death of Amanullah

2 minutes ago

KPPSC announced schedule for examination of Naib T ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Slam Team Investigating MH17 C ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani women playing important role to form id ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condoles death of note ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.