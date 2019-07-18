SNGPL conducts raids, detects theft of gas

A team of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a raid at Shadiwal village near Johar Town here on Thursday and disconnected an illegal connection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL ) conducted a raid at Shadiwal village near Johar Town here on Thursday and disconnected an illegal connection.

According to a spokesman, the team led by Bilal Asghar disconnected direct bypass of gas installed on 1-inch diameter gas pipeline having gas pressure of 4 psi. The gas was being supplied to a domestic network of approximately 70 houses.

Meanwhile, the team also conducted another successful raid at Samanabad, Pakki Thatti area, and disconnected direct bypass of 3/4-inch, installed on gas pipeline.

The gas was being supplied cto domestic network of approximately 4 to 5 houses.

During the raids, consumers offered resistance, but the SNGPL team successfully disconnected the illegal connections.

The SNGPL has submitted an application to the police stations concerned for registration of cases over theft of gas worth Rs 2 million and Rs300,000, respectively.