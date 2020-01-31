SNGPL conducts successful raids for UFC control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) special task force for UFC control has conducted a series of successful raids in the area of Karol under Lahore region here on Thursday.

A spokesperson of SNGPL said that during the first raid at a Nimco factory the teams caught gas-pilferers involved gas theft by installing a bypass line of 3/4" diameter on domestic service line.

The pilfered gas was being used in three Nimco frying units each having 2" tip injector burner along with blower and one using for gas generator.

According to an estimate the worth of stolen gas was in millions, as factory was operational round the clock.

During their second raid, a domestic consumer was caught red handed using gas for Nimco frying unit, operational in a house.

Both the gas meters were disconnected and sent to lab for further flow proving.