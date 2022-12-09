SNGPL continues crackdown against gas compressor users

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) vigilance teams have continued crackdown against compressor users.

SNGPL Focal Person Engineer Hassan Raza Kazmi while talking to APP here on Friday said that the gas supply to the consumers as per the schedule was being ensured.

He said that to take action against compressor users, eight vigilance teams were working in the division adding that 52 gas connections were disconnected in the city over charge of compressors use by the customers.

"In order to increase the gas pressure in the city, some 38 km long new pipelines are being laid replacing the old lines in the several areas," he said.

Hassan said that to ensure gas supply to all the consumers at breakfast, lunch and dinner times, the duties of officers and workers have been assigned in the field.

"A control room has been set up in gas office to redress the complaints and helpline-1199is also working 24 hours a day", he added.