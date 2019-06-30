UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Continues Raids To Check Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

SNGPL continues raids to check gas theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :A task force of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has raided various places in Lahore region and detected gas theft.

According to a spokesman for the company, the team first conducted a raid at Karim Park, Ravi Road where it found stealing of gas through a direct bypass, reported Radio Pakistan.

In Bhagiana village, Pattoki tehsil, the team found gas being used directly by tapping the main pipeline passing in front of the premises.

The SNGPL team also faced resistance from gas thieves for disconnecting supply. FIRs have been lodged against the involved people.

More Stories From Pakistan

