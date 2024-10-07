SNGPL Cut 179 Gas Connections
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sui Norther Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its on going campaign against gas theft and illegal usage, disconnected 179 gas connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, imposing fines exceeding 4.8 million rupees.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Multan and Sahiwal, 38 connections were severed due to illegal gas usage, resulting in fines totaling 210,000 rupees. Meanwhile, Lahore and Faisalabad saw 44 connections cut, with fines amounting to over 2 million rupees.
In Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, and Gujrat, 17 connections were disconnected for illegal gas use, incurring fines of 1.55 million rupees. Additionally, 21 connections were dismantled in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi for similar violations.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar, Karak, and Mardan, authorities disconnected 59 connections, imposing fines exceeding 1 million rupees and filing eight FIRs against violators.
