SNGPL Cuts Connections Of Defaulters
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:01 PM
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had cut the connections of various government departments for defaulting of about Rs 14 million in the head of gas bills
In a on-going drive to recover outstanding dues from government defaulting consumers, a recovery campaign was launched against defaulters and disconnection notices were served pertaining to all regions during the month of April-2019 for early recovery of arrears.
In continuation to the exercise, the SNGPL took action and disconnected their connections.