SNGPL cuts connections of defaulters

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had cut the connections of various government departments for defaulting of about Rs 14 million in the head of gas bills

In a on-going drive to recover outstanding dues from government defaulting consumers, a recovery campaign was launched against defaulters and disconnection notices were served pertaining to all regions during the month of April-2019 for early recovery of arrears.

In continuation to the exercise, the SNGPL took action and disconnected their connections.