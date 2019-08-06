UrduPoint.com
SNGPL Cuts Connections Of Defaulters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had cut the connections of various government departments for defaulting of about Rs 14 million in the head of gas bills.

In a on-going drive to recover outstanding dues from government defaulting consumers, a recovery campaign was launched against defaulters and disconnection notices were served pertaining to all regions during the month of April-2019 for early recovery of arrears.

In continuation to the exercise, the SNGPL took action and disconnected their connections.

