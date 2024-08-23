SNGPL cuts off 34 more connections due to gas theft

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 34 gas connections as part of its ongoing crackdown against gas theft in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, imposing fines totaling Rs 0.6 million.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, regional teams in Lahore and Gujranwala disconnected 9 connections of gas thieves, while 18 connections were severed in Bahawalpur and Multan.

In Sheikhupura and Faisalabad, 2 connections were cut off, and 5 were disconnected in Mardan due to direct gas usage and illegal gas connections, with heavy fines imposed.