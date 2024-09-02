SNGPL cuts off 51 more connections for gas pilferage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) cut off another 51 connections,

during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and Islamabad and imposed Rs 0.7 million fine.

According to SNGPL spokesman, in Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad,

the regional teams severed 7 connections of gas pilferers while 20 connections

were disconnected in Bahawalpur and Multan.

In Lahore and Sahiwal, 20 connections were disconnected and 4 in Karak and

Peshawar on the charge of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas with imposing

heavy fines.