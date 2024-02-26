Open Menu

SNGPL Cuts Off Another 169 Meters On Gas Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SNGPL cuts off another 169 meters on gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, disconnected another 169 connections besides imposing Rs 2.8 million fine in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad,

According to a spokesman of the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 06 on use of compressor while in Rawalpindi, the team disconnected 7 connections on illegal use of gas while another 4 on use of compressor and amount of Rs 0.

31 million against gas theft cases.

In Multan 17 connections were disconnected, in Peshawar and Karak 74 meters were disabled and an amount of Rs 2.34 million against gas theft cases. The team also lodged 3 FIRs against gas pilfers.

In Sahiwal five connections were disconnected, Sheikhupura 29, Bahawalpur 08, and the regional team of Faisalabad disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs 0.13 million against gas theft cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Karak Gas Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

1 hour ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan