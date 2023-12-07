SNGPL cuts off another 178 illegal connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) intensifying its ongoing crackdown

against gas theft cut off another 178 connections, imposing Rs 9.19 million fines

during the last 24 hours.

The teams of SNGPL conducted extensive raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

and Islamabad, resulting in the disconnection of 178 illegal connections. Additionally,

360 cases of under-billing were processed.

According to SNGPL spokesman, the regional team cut off 24 connections in Lahore

for illegal gas usage, 3 for compressor use, and processed 41 under-billing cases.

A fine of Rs 0.45 million was imposed, along with the initiation of two FIRs against

gas theft.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team cut off five connections, and took action in the

federal capital in same number.

A total of 15 connections were disconnected for illegal gas usage, with 137 under-billing

cases processed. A fine of Rs 0.21 million was imposed, and an FIR was lodged in Multan.

The teams also cut off 15 connections in Sheikhupura while 84 in Peshawar and Karak,

and 7 illegal meters disconnected in Mardan.